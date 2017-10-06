Glencore to buy stakes in Chevron’s South Africa, Botswana assets for $973M

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agrees to acquire 75% stakes in Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) assets in South Africa and Botswana for $973M, expanding its move into the downstream fuel business.

The assets include a 100K bbl/day refinery in Cape Town and more than 800 gasoline stations in the two countries.

The deal will add "volume and optionality" to Glencore’s oil and gas trading business, says Bernstein analyst Paul Gait.

This is Glencore's second major deal this week, after increasing its holding in Latin America’s largest zinc producer for as much as $956M.