ResMed's European patents infringed by Fisher & Paykel

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announces the following updates in its ongoing global patent infringement litigation with Fisher & Paykel (OTCPK:FSPKF):

In Germany, the court concluded, that Fisher & Paykel's Simplus, Eson and Eson 2 each infringe two ResMed European patents. The court has permitted ResMed to defend the validity of its patents in the European Patent Office.

In the United Kingdom, ResMed is proceeding to trial in defense of one of three UK ResMed patents challenged by Fisher & Paykel, revoking the other two UK patents.

In Australia, after ResMed presented its evidence defending a mask patent, Fisher & Paykel withdrew its validity challenge to that patent and must pay ResMed's court costs.

In New Zealand, patent infringement case is moving forward with a trial expected in late 2018.