Alcon receives CE Mark for AutonoMe preloaded intraocular lens delivery system with Clareon IOL

Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), has received European CE Mark for the Clareon IOL with the AutonoMe(NYSE:TM) delivery system.

AutonoMe is automated, disposable, pre-loaded IOL delivery system that enables precise delivery of the IOL into the capsular bag in patients undergoing cataract surgery. The new device is being introduced with the Clareon IOL, a new BioMaterial with an advanced design.

Alcon will present new data on Clareon via paper presentations and electronic posters at European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons.

Clareon AutonoMe is expected to be commercially available in the EU early next year.