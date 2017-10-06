U.S. to delay decision on China aluminum foil dumping

The U.S. Commerce Department says it will defer issuing a preliminary determination in its anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of aluminum foil from China until after Pres. Trump’s visit to the country next month.

The DoC says the delay will allow it "to fully analyze information pertaining to China's status as a non-market economy country."

U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the U.S.; in 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at ~$389M.

Potentially relevant tickers include AA, KALU, ARNC

ETFs: JJU, FOIL