New report of iPhone 8 Plus battery issue

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares down 0.21% premarket on new reports of an iPhone 8 Plus battery swelling and causing the case to gap open.

The report comes from China state media and follows similar cases in Taiwan and Japan.

The customer in China bought the phone on October 5 from an online seller and hadn’t charged it yet when the incident occurred. There weren’t any scorching or signs of an explosion around the battery.

Apple is investigating the incidents.

Previously: DOJ backs Apple in Samsung case; Watch Nike+ Series 3 now in stores (Oct. 5)