Roche bladder cancer drug struggles as medics focus on survival

Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) immunotherapy drug Tecentriq (atezolizumab) has lost market share to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) since a clinical trial showed the Swiss company’s medicine failed to improve overall survival in bladder cancer.

According to an analysis by Barclays, Tecentriq’s share of the bladder cancer market has slipped to 32% from around 45% before May’s surprise study failure.

Tecentriq was given accelerated U.S. approval in 2016 based on positive preliminary bladder results securing it a dominant position but its overall survival miss contrasted with later success for Keytruda.