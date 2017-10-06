AVEO's late-stage study comparing tivozanib to sorafenib in RCC to continue as planned; shares ahead 4% premarket

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 4% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that the Phase 3 clinical trial, TIVO-3, comparing FOTIVDA (tivozanib) to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) NEXAVAR (sorafenib) in patients with refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) will continue as planned. The action was based on the outcome of a preplanned futility analysis that was reviewed by an independent statistician.

Topline data should be available in Q1 2018.

Results from TIVO-3 and previously completed TIVO-1 will support U.S. marketing applications for first- and third-line RCC.