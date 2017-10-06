Albemarle -2.5% as Goldman cuts to Neutral from Conviction Buy

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -2.5% premarket after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Conviction Buy after shares have surged 62% YTD.

Goldman says ALB has transformed from a value-oriented chemical stock into a "thematic growth engine" over the past two years as investors shifted their focus to the potential of an electric vehicle revolution.

The firm believes the stock's upside is priced in close to its $142 price target, but the lithium market should remain tight through the end of the decade.