The Hanover Insurance Estimates Catastrophe Loss for 3Q17

The Hanover Insurance (NYSE:THG) estimates 3Q17 catastrophe pre-tax loss to be in the range of $185M to $225M and net of reinsurance. This estimate includes anticipated losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and the two Mexico earthquakes, as well as other catastrophe activity.

The international specialty group, Chaucer estimates pre-tax loss to be in the range of $115M - $135M before taxes, net of reinsurance.

The domestic business pre-tax loss is expected to be in the range of $70M - $90M and net of reinsurance.