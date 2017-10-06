22nd Century Group up 15% premarket on results from late-stage study confirming advantages of very low nicotine cigarettes

22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) is up 15% premarket on robust volume in response its announcement of positive results from a 1,250-subject, 20-week study investigating the cessation behavior of smokers who used very low nicotine cigarettes compared to normal nicotine cigarettes. The basic findings were revealed at the 5th Annual Conference on Tobacco Regulatory Science in Burlington, VT.

Study participants were assigned to one of three arms: immediate reduction to very low nicotine cigarettes, gradual reduction in reduced nicotine cigarettes or normal nicotine cigarettes. The aim was to determine which approach produced the best cessation outcome.

In a panel presentation, lead investigator Dr. Dorothy Hatsukami said an immediate reduction in nicotine is "most likely to lead to less harm'" adding that compensatory smoking (smoking more low nicotine cigarettes to ingest the same of nicotine in normal cigarettes) is less likely to occur with an immediate reduction in nicotine and there was a "greater likelihood of more rapid smoking cessation" with the immediate approach.

22nd Century says it is the only company in the world capable of growing tobacco with nicotine levels of 0.4 mg/gm, 95% lower than conventional cigarettes. It provided its very low nicotine SPECTRUM research cigarettes for the study.

Related tickers: MO PM BTI RAI TPB VGR OTCQB:GLLA OTCQX:IMBBY