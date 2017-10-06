Google's AI company lost $162M last year

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) AI-focused DeepMind arm lost about $162M last year on $52.7M in revenue, according to filings with the UK government.

The revenue came from work completed for Alphabet, not outside clients.

Staff and other related costs were $137M, double the prior year’s spending.

Alphabet sorts DeepMind into its “Other Bets” catchall category, which lost $3.77B last year.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 for about $525M. The company remains dedicated to artificial intelligence with the Pixel 2 launch event earlier this week repeatedly stressing a focus on “AI + software + hardware”.

