Kellogg acquires RXBAR maker

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announces that it acquired Chicago Bar Company LLC for $600M.

The company is the maker of the RXBAR line of protein bars.

Kellogg says RXBAR will continue to operate independently as a standalone business.

"Adding a pioneer in clean-label, high-protein snacking to our portfolio bolsters our already strong wholesome snacks offering. RXBAR is an excellent strategic fit for Kellogg as we pivot to growth," says Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2017.

Source: Press Release