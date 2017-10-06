Kitov ups stake in oncology-focused TyrNovo to 92%; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:KTOV) is up 9% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement that it has acquired an additional 27% stake in privately held TyrNovo, a developer of small molecule oncology drugs. Its stake is now ~92%.

In this latest transaction with a group of minority shareholders, Kitov issued 13,169,689 new ordinary shares (equivalent to 658,484 American Depositary Shares) at $2.50 per ADS based on a mutually agreed $7M valuation of TyrNovo.

Kitov says TyrNovo's lead candidate NT219 has shown encouraging preclinical efficacy in treatment-resistant tumors when combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).