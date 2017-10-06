Cortana smart speaker coming soon for $199

A smart speaker with Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana voice assistant could hit stores soon with some details revealed in an accidental Microsoft Store listing.

Manufacturer Harman Kardon announced the speaker earlier this year but didn’t provide many details.

The since-deleted Microsoft Store listing put the Harman Kardon Invoke at $199 but provided no release date.

The Invoke price puts it above Amazon’s Echo Plus ($149) and the base model Google Home ($129). The price matches the Alexa-powered Sonos One speaker now in pre-orders.

