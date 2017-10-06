Gigamon -5.9% on report that Elliott takeout bid stalls

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) is 5.9% lower premarket after a report that a takeout bid from an affiliate of Elliott Management has stalled out over price issues.

The bid from Evergreen (Elliott's private-equity arm) has "ground to a halt," Reuters says, as the $1.6B Gigamon rejected an offer that came in below the company's share price.

Negotiations could pick back up with Elliott or Gigamon could get an offer from another party, the report says.

Elliott disclosed a 15.3% stake in Gigamon in May, making it one of the company's biggest shareholders.