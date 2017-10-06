Indonesian president urges action but Freeport mine deal still looks iffy

Indonesian Pres. Widodo is said to have called for faster progress to wrap up a deal with Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on rights to the Grasberg copper mine.

But significant differences appear to remain including on how the world’s second-largest copper mine would be valued and on the timing and structure of FCX's required 51% divestment, as FCX CEO Richard Adkerson met with government officials in Jakarta earlier today without resolving the issues at the heart of the dispute.

Adding pressure to end the dispute, Indonesia’s Supreme Audit Agency told parliament this week that during 2009-15, FCX’s royalty and levy payments were $446M lower than they would have been if the miner had taken up a new mining permit during that period.

“The risk of the dispute escalating and ultimately going to arbitration has increased,” says Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina, as he cuts FCX’s stock price target to $19 from $23.