Capricor to employ peripheral IV administration of cell therapy CAP-1002 in mid-stage DMD study; shares ahead 13%

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +12.8% ) plans to administer CAP-1002 intravenously in its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial, HOPE-2, in boys and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In a poster presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell and Gene Therapy Meeting on the Mesa, researchers from the company and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reported encouraging preclinical data that showed IV administration of cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) increased exercise capacity and diaphragm function. The results also showed that CDCs predominantly distribute to the lungs after injection and are cleared within three weeks. Dosing at more than 2.5x the human equivalent dose for HOPE-2 was observed to be safe.

Enrollment in HOPE-2 should commence in Q1 2018.

The previous method of administering CAP-1002 was infusion directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter.