Stocks open in the red as investors digest jobs data

Stocks open slightly lower after the September non-farm payrolls report showed the first loss of jobs in seven years, but results clearly were affected by the month's two severe hurricanes; Dow and Nasdaq -0.1% , S&P -0.2% .

Nearly 1.5M people reported having a job but were unable to work due to bad weather, the highest number since early 1996, and average hourly earnings jumped 2.9% Y/Y, perhaps reflecting low-wage earners dropping out of the sample because the hurricanes had prevented them from working.

Following the release, the market now sees the chances of a December rate hike at 98.2%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from yesterday's 77.5%.

Treasury yields ticked up following the jobs report, with the two-year and 10-year yields both up 3 bps at 1.52% and 2.38%, respectively; meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% .

Most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are lower, but the financial group ( +0.3% ) is bucking the trend.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite has been closed all week.

U.S. crude oil -2.8% at $49.37/bbl as oversupply concerns resurface.

Still ahead: wholesale inventories, consumer credit.