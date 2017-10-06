National American University Holdings announces suspension of Q2 dividend

National American University Holdings (NAUH -3.2% ) announced that at its October 2, 2017 meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend for the Q218.

CEO Ronald L. Shape: “The Board’s decision to suspend the dividend will allow us to preserve liquidity and maintain a stable financial position as we focus on optimizing our operations and executing on our strategic initiatives, ultimately increasing profitability and providing long-term value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue to assess our allocation of capital as we move forward, taking into account whether declaring a quarterly dividend is appropriate and remaining focused on prudent balance sheet management.”

