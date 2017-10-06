Eros International -2.6% with Q1 losses in line

Shares in Eros International (NYSE:EROS) are -2.6% after some choppy morning trading following Q1 earnings where it posted losses in line with expectations.

Revenues (of $60.8M) beat but were lower Y/Y, with a film slate of five compared to 14 films a year ago. Of the current quarter's films, one was high-budget, one medium and three low budget.

Theatrical revenues fell 37% to $23.6M; digital and ancillary revenues were up 40% to $19.8M.

Gross profits and operating profits were up (12% and 62.5% respectively) but EBITDA fell 12.7% to $15.8M.

Paying subscribers to streaming service Eros Now rose 27.6% Q/Q to 3.7M; registered users have grown to more than 75M.

