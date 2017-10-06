CalAmp CEO, business development chief sell shares

CalAmp (CAMP -1.5% ) SEC filings have indicated a pair of insider moves to sell the stock.

Senior VP of Business Development Garo Sarkissian this week disposed of 4,994 shares at $24.03, and 4,839 shares at $23.75, to draw gross proceeds of $234,932.

Meanwhile, as part of an existing 10b5-1 trading plan, President/CEO Michael Burdiek filed that he exercised options for 4,000 shares at $2.13 each, sold 4,000 shares at $23.99 and another 5,000 shares at the same price.

The 9,000 shares sold brought Burdiek $215,910 in proceeds.