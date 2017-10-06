KGI: Apple's iPhone "super cycle" coming in 2018

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone “super cycle” won’t happen until 2018.

The super cycle delay traces back to the iPhone X, which has a later pre-order date and a launch date that could get pushed back even further due to a 3D sensor production bottleneck.

The iPhone X is also expected to launch with limited quantities, but Kuo expects the problem to be resolved by early next year.

The iPhone 8 Plus is selling better than the analyst expected, but the iPhone 8 has underperformed and will drop off more once the iPhone X launches. Kuo expects the iPhone X to have a longer sales cycle than usual due to the innovative technologies in the device.

Kuo forecasts 210M to 220M iPhone sales this year and 245M to 255M in 2018.

Previously: Next year's iPhones could include 6-in LCD; iPhone X pre-orders could top 50M (Sept. 25)

Previously: WSJ details 3D sensor delays for iPhone X (Sept. 27)