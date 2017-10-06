Abeona's gene therapy ABO-102 shows durable treatment effect in Sanfilippo study

One-year data from Cohort 1 in Abeona Therapeutics' (ABEO -1.9% ) Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing a single IV injection of gene therapy ABO-102 in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) showed a significant and durable treatment effect. The results were announced during the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell and Gene Therapy Meeting on the Mesa in La Jolla, CA.

One year after receiving a single administration of ABO-102, two patients (out of six) experienced statistically significant 69.3% reductions in cerebral spinal fluid heparan sulfate, the sugar molecule that is the hallmark of the disease. One patient was unable to be accessed due to an adverse event unrelated to ABO-102.

Durable biophysical reductions of disease burden were observed, in the liver in particular, as was preservation of key deep brain areas. Cohort 1 subjects showed normalization of liver volumes of 80%, much better than ~220% in untreated patients per natural history.

ABO-102 has Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease status in the U.S. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date of the study is December 2019.

Sanfilippo syndrome Type A is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by a deficiency in an enzyme needed to break down heparan sulfate. It manifests in young children and is characterized by facial malformations, stiff joints and excessive hair growth.