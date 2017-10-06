Bloomberg: Sprint, T-Mobile on final approach for deal this month

Sprint (S -1.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.4% ) are doing final due diligence on a merger likely to be announced with the two companies' earnings at the end of the month, Bloomberg reports.

As expected, the key hurdle now is setting the exchange ratio in an all-stock deal that will determine what Sprint is worth, though they're discussing logistics like the location of headquarters and makeup of the management team as well.

Sprint owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is expected to take a valuation around Sprint's market cap (currently $29.6B).

The deal's not expected to have a traditional breakup fee, Bloomberg says, which cuts risk in case the merger is rejected on regulatory grounds (similar to when Comcast walked away from Time Warner Cable after regulator pressures).

But SoftBank may yet push for a cash termination payment if it feels like it's compromising in other areas.

Earnings dates haven't been set yet, but last year T-Mobile and Sprint reported on Oct. 24-25.