Meet the new Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announces that it concluded the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company and its various debtor subsidiaries.

The company also says former Disney exec James Hunt was selected to be the chairman of the board.

CEO Mark Frissora remain an executive member of the Board.

Looking ahead, Caesars plans to update its room product in Las Vegas in line with its positive long-term outlook for this market, pursue network expansion opportunities and take advantage of new capital structure in place.

Source: Press Release