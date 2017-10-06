WSJ: Amazon's critical darling has under 1M viewers

The Wall Street Journal reports that fewer than 1M people watched recent seasons of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) series Transparent, a darling with critics and award shows.

Symphony Advanced Media predicts that the first season of Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stranger Things brought in 21.7M viewers in its first 35 days of release. The fourth season of Orange is the New Black had 23M viewers in the same period.

Amazon spends about $4.5B annually on producing and acquiring programming.

