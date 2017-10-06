Production at Goliat field halted until Eni fixes electrical faults

Eni (E -1.7%) is ordered to stop production at the Goliat field in Norway's Barents Sea after the country's offshore safety watchdog tells the company to fix faults and deficiencies on the Goliat FPSO.
The agency says its audit of electrical safety on the Goliat FPSO during Sept. 19-28 uncovered various failings that could risk an explosion.
The Goliat field is estimated to contain 180M barrels of oil, but it has been shut down several times due to various reasons since it began production in March 2016; it is 65% owned by Eni and 35% by Statoil (STO -1.3%).