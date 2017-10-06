FDA awards 15 grants to support product development for rare diseases

The FDA is doing its part to advance products to treat rare diseases with 15 new clinical trial research grants totaling more than $22M over the next four years. The funding is being provided through the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program.

Most of the grants (10) are going to academic/research institutions. Of the five companies receiving money, two are publicly traded:

Tocagen (TOCA -5.5% ) ($2M over four years to support Phase 2/3 study of Toca 511 + Toca FC versus standard of care in recurrent glioblastoma and anaplastic astrocytoma).

Protalex (OTCQB:PRTX) (~$500K over two years to support Phase 1/2 study of PRTX-100 for immune thrombocytopenia).