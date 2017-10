A disappointing report from Costco (COST -6.2% ) on its renewal rate and a biting downgrade from Morgan Stanley on the retailer have shares trading at their lowest level in over a month.

Shares of Costco were on the rise into the report, but concerns over slowing memberships trends have sent some investors to the exits. Costco says the renewal drop is due to a credit card switch and is transitory in nature.

Previously: Costco -2.9% despite solid comp sales, Q4 beat (Oct. 5)