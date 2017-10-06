Reuters: Rosneft aiming for big boost in oil exports to China

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) wants to increase the amount of oil it supplies to China through Kazakhstan to as much as 18M metric tons (~36K bbl/day) annually from just ~10M tons in 2017, Reuters reports.

Such a big boost could result in significant cuts of oil supplies to Europe at a time when Russian oil production has been cut as part of a global agreement to support price, according to the report.

Rosneft’s total oil supplies to China are expected to reach a record high of 40M metric tons (800K bbl/day), with the bulk flowing to the Pacific port of Kozmino at the end of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, some via the pipeline’s special spur to China and the rest through Kazakhstan and by rail.