AOL Instant Messenger will end on December 15

Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) Oath announces that once popular AOL Instant Messenger service will shut down on December 15.

AOL eliminated most of the AIM staff in 2012 and in March of this year cut off third-party chat client access.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed,” writes Oath’s communications products VP Michael Albers.

Previously: Bloomberg: Verizon media chief Walden to step down at year-end (Oct. 4)