Huntsman slides further as Clariant deal doubts rise

Activist investors seeking to block Clariant’s merger (OTCPK:CLZNF, OTCPK:CLZNY) with Huntsman (HUN -1.8% ) say they own “significantly more” than 15% of Clariant shares and are seeking to increase their stake, adding to the growing doubts that the merger ever will be completed.

White Tale Holdings became Clariant's largest shareholder last month with a disclosed 15.2% stake, and they say the proposed deal significantly undervalued Clariant and overvalued HUN.

Martin Lehmann, who manages the 3V Invest Swiss Small & Mid Cap fund, says he does not expect the deal to go through at the proposed terms and that Clariant will be unable to win the necessary two thirds of shareholder votes.

White Tale, "like us, see[s] limited strategic rationale in the deal and may be able to rally others against it, though it is likely to be approved by antitrust authorities with few hurdles," Berenberg analysts say.