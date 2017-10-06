Airbus CEO Enders warns of "significant penalties" from corruption probes

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Tom Enders has warned staff of “turbulent and confusing times” amid anti-bribery and corruption investigations by France and the U.K., Reuters reports, citing an internal letter to staff.

Enders defended the decision to report anomalies to U.K. authorities, which had triggered the probes that could lead to "significant penalties" against the company; the CEO said he and the Airbus general counsel have the board’s backing to see the process through.

Separately, Airbus says it logged 56 orders for its single-aisle and wide-body jetliners in September, while performing 55 deliveries from across its commercial aircraft product families (Briefing.com).