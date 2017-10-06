U.S. Silica, Fairmount Santrol merit Overweight ratings at KeyBanc

U.S. Silica (SLCA -4% ) and Fairmount Santrol (FMSA -4.1% ) are reinitiated with Overweight ratings at KeyBanc, which notes that frack sand names have been the worst performing oilfield service subsector YTD, down 27%.

KeyBanc believes it now sees compelling valuation entry points, as shares imply just 4.7X estimated 2018 EBITDA, at the lower end of its 4.5x-11x range of the past few years.

The firm expects tightness heading into year-end around highly demanded 40/70 sand that comprises 30% of SLCA’s and 45% of FMSA’s capacity given that shale plays use 45%-55% of 40/70 mesh in their completions.

On SLCA, the firm says the company's "combination of attractive Northern White sand capacity and growth forays into in-basin Permian sand should allow for superior growth and attractive free cash generation in the coming years."