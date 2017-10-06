OptiNose on deck for IPO

OptiNose (Pending:OPTN) is set for its IPO of 6.25M shares of common stock at $15 - 17.

The Yardley, PA-based specialty pharmaceutical company develops products for conditions treated by ENT and allergy specialists. Its lead product is XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The company says its proprietary Breath Powered exhalation delivery system (EDS) enables XHANCE to deliver medication deep into the nasal passages not adequately reached by current intranasal steroids. Phase 3 studies showed treatment with XHANCE produced statistically significant reductions in nasal congestion/obstruction symptoms and total polyp grade.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 15.6 (+33.3%); Net Loss: (24.5) (-188.1%); Cash Burn: (13.6) (-142.0). There was $47.5M in license revenue in the prior period.