Rig count resumes decline, falling by 4 in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count fell by 4 to 936 following last week's gain of 5, and have decreased in four of the past five weeks, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The oil rig count fell by 2 to 748 and gas rigs also slipped by 2 to 187, with one rig classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. crude oil continues to hold a substantial loss, -2.9% at $49.28/bbl.

