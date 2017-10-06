Herbalife to purchase 6.7M common shares at $68 under self-tender; shares ahead 10%

Herbalife (HLF +10% ) announces that ~6.7M shares of stock have been tendered pursuant to its offer to buy up to $600M of its common shares for $60 - 68. It expects to accept ~6.7M shares at a cash purchase price of $68, representing a total cash cost of ~$457.8M exclusive of fees and expenses.

Sellers will receive one contingent value right (CVR) for each share sold that allows the holder to receive a contingent cash payment if the company is acquired in a go-private transaction within the next two years.

The share purchases will be funded by a $1.3B term loan under its $1.45B senior secured credit facility established in February.

