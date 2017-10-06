Retiring TSMC founder expects spending increases, praises Nvidia

Retiring TSMC (NYSE:TSM) founder Morris Chang expects the company to increase its capital spending by 5% to 10% in the next five years, according to a Reuters interview.

Chang outlines Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s “four growth platforms”: IoT, automotive, high-performance computing, and mobile.

But Chang says the chip industry is tightening, particularly in China, and expects consolidations to happen. TSMC continues to look for partners to better compete across those other growth areas.

Chang highlights Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a star in artificial intelligence.

