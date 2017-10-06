Keryx perks up ahead of FDA decision on expanded use of Auryxia; shares ahead 7%

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX +7% ) shows some life on double normal volume. No particular news accounts for the action but a key future event is the FDA's decision, expected no later than November 6, on the use of AURYXIA (ferric citrate) to treat iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD).

AURYXIA is currently approved in the U.S. for the control of serum phosphorus levels in CKD patients on dialysis.

The expanded use, if approved, will greatly increase the potential market for the medication.

Previously: FDA to review Keryx Bio's application for expanded use of Auryxia; shares ahead 5% premarket (March 8)