Fox's Sky bid hits snag with hacking news, shareholder revolt

The £11.7B bid from Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) to buy out the rest of Sky Plc (SKYAY -1% ) has hit a new snag with new revelations tied to the hacking scandal that wrapped up the Murdoch's UK publishing division.

News UK (NWS -0.6% , NWSA -1.3% ) today admitted "vicarious liability" in hacking computers and intercepting the emails of former British Army intelligence officer Ian Hurst.

Meanwhile, Sky investor Royal London Asset Management says it's going to vote against re-electing James Murdoch as Sky chairman, calling instead for independent oversight.

Together, the news is fueling opponents of the deal who want to see it derailed. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is investigating the transaction on grounds of media influence.