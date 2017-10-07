Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Black Rock (NYSE:BLK) on October 11; Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) on October 12; Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and Del Friso's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) on October 13.

IPOs expected to price: OrthoPediatrics (Pending:KIDS), Cargurus (Pending:CARG) and Restoration Robotics (Pending:HAIR) on October 11; Optinose (Pending:OPTN) on October 13.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: BioAmber (NYSE:BIOA), Kemet (NYSE:KEM), Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Azul (NYSE:AZUL), McCormick (NYSE:MKC) and Netshoes (Pending:NETS) on October 9; ID Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), Tocagen (Pending:TOCA), Yext (NYSE:YEXT), OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) on October 10; Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) on October 11; Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) on October 12.

Analyst/investor meeting: Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) on October 10; Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) on October 11; Box (NYSE:BOX) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) on October 12; Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) on October 13.

Special shareholder meeting: Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) on October 13.

Monthly sales update: Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) on October 9.

European Medicines Agency monthly meeting : Presenters sometime between October 9 to October 12 include Roche on Ocrevus, Merck (NYSE:MRK) on letermovir for cytomegalovirus prevention and Keytruda, Johnson & Johnson on Sirukumab for rheumatoid arthritis, Bristol-Myers Squibb on Opdivo, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Blincyto expansion, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) on BAX-855 and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) on Prasterone.

Notable general meeting: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on October 10 with Trian looking for board seats.

Hurricane Nate: Crude oil plunged 3% Friday with Nate on track to disrupt Gulf production for Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), ConocoPhilllips (NYSE:COP), Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) and the rest of the sector.

Paper/containerboard sector watch: Pulp & Paper Week is expected to release pricing information on October 9. Keep en eye on International Paper (NYSE:IP), WestRock (NYSE:WRK), KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS), Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG).

M&A radar: It could be an active week for deals with SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) being circled by Merlin Entertainment, the Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) family scrapping for a go-private deal and a casino combination of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) brewing. Also in the mix, BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) is in play, Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is stalking ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies.

Barron's mentions: Wal-Mart (WMT) is called the "future of retailing" in a positive piece on the company's e-commerce strategy, while there's a breakdown on Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) earnings stumble. China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is seen as cheap, but with a catch. General Motors (NYSE:GM) 2.0 is highlighted at the same time the publication asks why are Ford (NYSE:F) insiders selling?

