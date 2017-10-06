FDA OKs Flexion's Zilretta for osteoarthritis knee pain

The FDA approves Flexion Therapeutics' (FLXN -4.3% ) Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis. The non-opioid medication is administered via an injection into the knee joint and provides pain relief for up to 12 weeks.

Zilretta should be available by prescription by the end of the month.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, October 9 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the approval and launch plans.

Shares are due to resume trading in about 10 minutes.