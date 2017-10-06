Research firms weigh in on potential Windows Mixed Reality sales

Research firm SuperData thinks Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) forthcoming Windows Mixed Reality headsets could become a major player alongside the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Stephanie Llamas, SuperData VP of research and strategy, cites Microsoft’s brand recognition, the wider range of headset prices, and the headset working on lower end PCs as potential tailwinds.

Llamas expects Microsoft’s product to “outsell Oculus two-to-one” in Q4 and to ship 10% to 15% more units than the HTC Vive.

Another research firm weighs in: IHS Markit expects Windows MR headsets to sell 280K units by the end of the year.

The research firm sees some of the same benefits as SuperData but thinks the “Mixed Reality” terminology could confuse customers and put the headset into niche market territory.

The first Windows Mixed Reality headsets start shipping on October 17.

