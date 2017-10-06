J&J's single-tablet combo HIV pill successful in late-stage study

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.1% ) Janssen Pharmaceutica NV announces positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EMERALD, evaluating J&J's single tablet combination of darunavir 800 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg (D/C/F/TAF) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection. The results were just published online in The Lancet HIV.

The study demonstrated the non-inferiority of D/C/F/TAF to a boosted protease inhibitor plus emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate ((F/TDF)). There were no observed resistance-associated mutations to the study drugs through 48 weeks.

D/C/F/TAF was approved in Europe on September 25 for HIV-1-positive patients at least 12 years old. The U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.