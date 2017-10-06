U.S. proposes anti-dumping duty on Bombardier, totaling 300% in penalties

The U.S. Commerce Department proposes a 79.82% anti-dumping duty on sales of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jets in the U.S. after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost to Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in 2016.

The proposed duty is in addition to the 219.63% duty for subsidies announced last week, meaning that the U.S. government could impose total trade duties of ~300% on the Canadian company in response to Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) complaint that it received illegal subsidies and dumped the planes at “absurdly low” prices.

The penalties would not take effect unless affirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission early next year.