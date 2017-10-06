Fox News general counsel takes voluntary leave

Fox News (FOX +0.6% , FOXA +0.2% ) -- embroiled in legal dramas over a number of discrimination and harassment lawsuits in the past year -- says its top lawyer, Dianne Brandi, is taking voluntary leave from the network.

Brandi, Fox News' general counsel, has been named among the defendants in a number of the lawsuits, the WSJ notes.

She's been with Fox News since its 1996 beginning, and is involved heavily in its operation, including human resources and talent relations.

