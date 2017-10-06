Bloomberg: Senate Dems press for government review of Sprint/T-Mobile

With a merger between Sprint (S -1.8% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.5% ) gathering steam for a possible firm announcement alongside earnings, Senate Democrats are pressing the Trump administration to start reviewing the deal for consumer harm ahead of any announcement, Bloomberg reports.

A letter spearheaded by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (to the Justice Department's new antitrust chief Makan Delrahim and to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai) says the combination "could raise significant antitrust issues and could harm consumers" and urges the two to start looking into the deal.

Klobuchar is the top Democrat for antitrust issues on the Senate Judiciary Committee.