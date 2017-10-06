Stocks slip after jobs report but gain for the week

Stocks finished mostly lower but losses were modest, as investors largely shook off the weak September jobs report that was distorted by the effects of the two hurricanes at the beginning of the month.

The S&P 500 and the Dow saw their multi-session win streaks snapped but the Nasdaq eked out a victory with another record high, its 55th of this year; for the week, the S&P climbed 1.2%, the Dow jumped 1.7% and the Nasdaq advanced 1.5%.

Most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished today's trade in the red, but some of the top groups by weight including tech (+0.3%), financials (flat) and consumer discretionary (+0.2%) scored relatively solid performances, helping keep the broader market's loss in check.

Consumer staples slumped 1%, with retail heavyweight Costco sliding 6% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates, and the energy sector (-0.8%) also struggled as U.S. crude oil plunged 2.9% to $49.33/bbl on concerns over Tropical Storm Nate's potential impact on refineries around the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with shorter-dated issues showing relative weakness; the two-year yield jumped 4 bps to 1.53% while the benchmark 10-year yield added 2 bps to 2.37%.