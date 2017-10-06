GE names new chief financial officer; three vice chairs exiting company

General Electric (GE -0.6% ) is shuffling its executive suite, naming a new chief financial officer and announcing the departure of three vice chairs.

Jamie Miller, currently CEO of GE Transportation, is becoming the new CFO effective Nov. 1.

Current CFO and vice chair Jeffrey Bornstein will exit the company Dec. 31 after serving 28 years.

Along with Bornstein, vice chairs Beth Comstock and John Rice will retire effective Dec. 31.

The changes closely follow on news of the retirement of Chairman Jeffrey Immelt.

