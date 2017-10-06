CIT has deal to sell reverse mortgage servicer

CIT Bank (NYSE:CIT) has a deal to sell its reverse mortgage servicer, Financial Freedom, along with its portfolio of reverse mortgages.

Financial terms, and the buyer of the unit, are undisclosed. But the portfolio includes $900M in reverse mortgage whole loans along with servicing rights and other real estate owned assets.

CIT had acquired the unit as part of its purchase of OneWest Bank in 2015.

"This transaction marks another step in our plan to simplify CIT," says Chairwoman/CEO Ellen Alemany.

The deal's expected to close in Q2 2018.